Minimumweight Daniel Valladares (26-3-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico defeated IBF world champion Rene Mark Cuarto (20-3-2, 11 KOs) by way of twelve round split decision on Friday night in Valladares’ native Monterrey Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The official scorecards read 116-111, 115-112 for Valladares and 114-113 for Cuarto.

Valladares fought a strategic first round maintaining a solid distance and keeping his defense tight. He landed the majority of the clean shots mainly overhand rights. The action heated up in round two with some heavy exchanges between both fighters. Round three saw Cuarto land multiple heavy right hands that seemed to get the attention of Valladares. A very rough round for Valladares in round four as there were multiple clashes of the heads between the two with Valladares being but on the left corner of his eye. A sloppy but close round.

A bleeding Valladares fought an inspired round five in front of the hometown crowd, finding his rhythm and outboxing Cuarto. A very good round six for Valladares as he controlled the action. The ring doctor checked Valladares at the beginning of round seven for cuts on his scalp and on left corner of his eye but allowed the action to continue in another close round. Round eight saw Cuarto have a strong round landing flush combinations.

The ring doctor once again checked the cuts of Valladares at the beginning of round nine for his cuts. Huge round nine for Valladares. He busted up Cuarto who was visibly shaken by many power shots and bleeding from the nose. After several warnings for the action been stopped to fix the tape on the wrists of the gloves of Cuarto, the referee deducted a costly point at the beginning of round ten. Round eleven was a slower paced round than previous ones mixed with clinches. Valladares was more active. Valladares showed his hunger to become world champion attacking and stunning Cuarto for a moment as well closing the round and fight strong.