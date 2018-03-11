March 11, 2018

Valdez beat Quigg with broken jaw

By Miguel Maravilla

WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez did not attend the post-fight press conference. He suffered a broken jaw in his gutsy win over Scott Quigg and was sent to UCLA Harbor Medical Center.

Valdez’s trainer Manny Robles Jr: “Styles make fights and Oscar is a warrior every time he fights. He has been in wars these last three fights. Personally I would like for him to fight Frampton, but first we have to see how he is.”

Top Rank President Todd duBoef: “This event ranks as the wettest. There’s something about this place. The memory of this was special. Once again we had a great show. This building for some reason, the walls are special.”

Quigg promoter Eddie Hearn: “I just hope after tonight’s performance he (Scott Quigg) gets the respect. He went beyond the call of duty.”

