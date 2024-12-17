December 17, 2024
Boxing News

Usyk, Fury Grand Arrivals

History awaits this Saturday, December 21, as Riyadh Season continues with the eagerly awaited rematch between two of the sport’s very best. Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury again after their undisputed clash earlier this year for the unified heavyweight championship, headlining a blockbuster card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Today, the fighters took part in the Grand Arrivals at BLVD Runway as the countdown to Saturday’s epic event at the Kingdom Arena continues.

081a3209 (2)
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
081a2904
Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Usyk: I think that I will win
Benavidez-Morrell erupts

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • I took Fury last time, and I’m taking him again. Maybe Usyk just keeps me guessing, and I’m totally cool if he wins. You gotta respect Usyk for fighting anyone at any time. He’s a throw-back in that sense, always looking for the best competition.

      Reply

  • I’m sticking with original prediction.

    If Fury comes in heavy and fights like a big man behind the jab and grab style he will ko usyk after wearing him down by leaning on him.

    If Fury comes in light like he did last time then usyk will finish him by ko.

    Reply

    • Here’s my one prediction with no “ifs”. Usyk has the momentum from the first victory. Fury will be leery of Usyk’s counters for most of the fight. Fury loves to fight dirty and hang onto people, hold, and lay on them. Yet, nobody warns or takes points away from him for such habits. Usyk will be even better prepared this time from experience and focus more on countering which will carry him the victory again by UD.

      Reply
    • >