History awaits this Saturday, December 21, as Riyadh Season continues with the eagerly awaited rematch between two of the sport’s very best. Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury again after their undisputed clash earlier this year for the unified heavyweight championship, headlining a blockbuster card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Today, the fighters took part in the Grand Arrivals at BLVD Runway as the countdown to Saturday’s epic event at the Kingdom Arena continues.