History awaits this Saturday, December 21, as Riyadh Season continues with the eagerly awaited rematch between two of the sport’s very best. Oleksandr Usyk faces Tyson Fury again after their undisputed clash earlier this year for the unified heavyweight championship, headlining a blockbuster card in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Today, the fighters took part in the Grand Arrivals at BLVD Runway as the countdown to Saturday’s epic event at the Kingdom Arena continues.
Tyson for the W.
I took Fury last time, and I’m taking him again. Maybe Usyk just keeps me guessing, and I’m totally cool if he wins. You gotta respect Usyk for fighting anyone at any time. He’s a throw-back in that sense, always looking for the best competition.
So this is actually happening? Heard so little about it that I thought it went away.
Come on Fury, get your revenge.
I’m sticking with original prediction.
If Fury comes in heavy and fights like a big man behind the jab and grab style he will ko usyk after wearing him down by leaning on him.
If Fury comes in light like he did last time then usyk will finish him by ko.
Here’s my one prediction with no “ifs”. Usyk has the momentum from the first victory. Fury will be leery of Usyk’s counters for most of the fight. Fury loves to fight dirty and hang onto people, hold, and lay on them. Yet, nobody warns or takes points away from him for such habits. Usyk will be even better prepared this time from experience and focus more on countering which will carry him the victory again by UD.
He’s heavier, and Usyk, too.
It’s an interesting scenario.