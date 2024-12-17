Undefeated light heavyweight stars David “El Monstro” Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. continued their heated rivalry at a media workout in Miami on Tuesday, nearly coming to blows during their face-off before ultimately being separated by their respective teams. They will meet in the ring for Benavidez’s WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell’s WBA “regular” light heavyweight title in the main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, February 1 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez: “I don’t care about his trash talk. I’m ready for February 1. I’m super focused on one objective, and that’s inflicting damage on David Morrell. I’m coming for the knockout…this is all more fuel to the flame to go in there and do what I have to do. Now I’m really gonna put a beating on him…This guy is trying to act hard. It is what it is. On February 1, none of this matters. I’m gonna break his mouth.”

David Morrell Jr: “He didn’t respect me at our first press conference, so I’m giving it back to him. This is my time. I don’t need to show him any respect…he looks like RoboCop in there. He’s got no head movement or anything. This is really an easy fight for me. I’m gonna show him the Cuban boxing skills.”