Rising super featherweight star Robert Guerrero III (5-0, 2 KOs), remained undefeated this past Sunday, December 15, 2024, with a hard-fought victory over Eduardo Tarango in a scheduled 4-round bout at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. At just 17 years old, Guerrero III, the son of multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, capped off an impressive year, finishing 2024 with a perfect 5-0 record. Guerrero III will look forward to another busy year in 2025, when he turns 18.

“I believe in my son’s talent and work ethic, which is why we’re matching him against tough opposition early in his career,” stated Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, who has been guiding his son’s career. “These fights are about building experience and preparing him for the future. He’s learning how to handle adversity in the ring, and I couldn’t be prouder of the progress he’s made this year.”