Rising super featherweight star Robert Guerrero III (5-0, 2 KOs), remained undefeated this past Sunday, December 15, 2024, with a hard-fought victory over Eduardo Tarango in a scheduled 4-round bout at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. At just 17 years old, Guerrero III, the son of multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, capped off an impressive year, finishing 2024 with a perfect 5-0 record. Guerrero III will look forward to another busy year in 2025, when he turns 18.
“I believe in my son’s talent and work ethic, which is why we’re matching him against tough opposition early in his career,” stated Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, who has been guiding his son’s career. “These fights are about building experience and preparing him for the future. He’s learning how to handle adversity in the ring, and I couldn’t be prouder of the progress he’s made this year.”
Roberto eyeing another meaningless fight with Victor Ortiz!!!!
I’ll be keeping an eye out for this kid!
How’s he a rising star with only 5 fights? Was he an amateur standout?
Ruben – Robert – Robert Jr.
BTW, he’s Robert Jr. Not Robert III. His grandfather’s name is Ruben. Not Robert. Look up Ruben’s friendship / feud with Floyd Mayweather Sr.
Could someone let me know how Jr’s mom is doing. Robert’s fight. Casey is a cancer survivor. If Junior has 1/10th of his dad’s skills & 1/10th of his mother’s heart & willingness to fight, Junior is going to be alright.