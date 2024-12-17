December 17, 2024
Boxing News

Weights from Nashville

Marcos Forestal 133.8 vs. Jerome Rodriguez 133.2
DeMichael Harris 137.8 vs. Weusi Johnson 134.2
Jacob Yamazoto 190.4 vs. Javier Frazier 199.2
Yoelys Leal Molina 146.2 vs. Cody Jenkins 147.6
Sheldon Vallton 124.4 vs. Angelo Ramos 125.4
Kashaun Davis 304.4 vs. Antuan Tubbs 243.4
Khalil Smoot 240,6 vs. Ritchie Cherry 234.4
Devin Parrish 150.8 vs. Jamar McClain 145.6
Devin McGovern 206.2 vs. Damonte Cherry 242.4

Venue: Troubadour Nashville
Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions
TV: USA Today, USA Today Sports, Countrybox247.com, itube24.com, Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams, Mike Rodgers and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)
1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)

Robert Guerrero III now 5-0
WBA Convention Final Day

