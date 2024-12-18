Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) spoke to the press in advance of Saturday’s rematch with former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs)on DAZN PPV from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We spoke with Tyson Fury and he promised his excellency that he will knock you out in round 13. How do you feel about that?

“It’s only talk. We will see. Whatever happens is God’s will.”

Right now, all eyes are on you. The world is watching as we close 2024 with you as the main event. How does that make you feel?

“It will be a great fight, I feel really good. I think that I will win.”

Oleksandr, I saw you today working out in the gym going through your routine. Is it now just a case of staying loose and active until Saturday?

“Yeah, today was easy, I was just doing cardio and stretching. Just want to stay active until Saturday.”

You seem very confident. Even your size, you look like a proper heavyweight. You seem very confident going into this second fight with Fury?

“Yeah, I feel really good at my weight at 222 lbs. I don’t feel too heavy, I don’t feel too light. I feel perfect.”

Oleksandr, in the first fight you said that you weren’t going to leave him alone. You said that you were going to be in front of Tyson Fury. Can we expect the same type of performance on Saturday?

“Yeah, my fans can expect something similar again. But, we may switch a few things up a little bit. My team and I have a few secrets for Saturday.”

Have you had a chance yet to sit back and realize what you’ve done? To consider the history you’ve made for yourself and all of your achievements?

“Yes, of course. This is a big opportunity for me, for my country, and for the young people that look up to me and Tyson. This is history! I want people 15 years later to remember when I fought and beat Tyson Fury twice in Riyadh.”

Will you admit that you are a great fighter now, possibly an all time great?

“Definitely.”

And pound for pound?

“I think Terence Crawford is the number one fighter pound for pound.”

What are you doing these next few days to get yourself ready for the fight on Saturday?

“I just train, relax, and speak with my family, my daughter, and my team.”