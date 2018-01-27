January 27, 2018

Usyk edges Briedis to unify WBC/WBO belts

By Marco Bratusch at ringside

In a WBC/WBO cruiserweight unification clash and World Boxing Super Series semi-final, WBO champion Aleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) scored a razor thin twelve round majority decision over WBC champion Mairis Briedis (23-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia. Very close and competitive fight. Usyk wins 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

WBC/WBO champ Usyk will face the winner of next week’s IBF/WBA unification clahs between Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos in the WBSS final on May 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Undercard Results from Latvia
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.