Usyk edges Briedis to unify WBC/WBO belts

By Marco Bratusch at ringside

In a WBC/WBO cruiserweight unification clash and World Boxing Super Series semi-final, WBO champion Aleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) scored a razor thin twelve round majority decision over WBC champion Mairis Briedis (23-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia. Very close and competitive fight. Usyk wins 115-113, 115-113, 114-114.

WBC/WBO champ Usyk will face the winner of next week’s IBF/WBA unification clahs between Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos in the WBSS final on May 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.