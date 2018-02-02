Unbeaten super middleweights collide tonight

Undefeated super middleweight prospects Ronald Ellis and Junior Younan made weight on Thursday for their 10-round main event matchup tonight on Showtime from WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloane, Iowa. Younan (13-0, 9 KOs), a former amateur standout, is a highly-touted prospect from Brooklyn taking a major step-up in class against Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs), the 2010 National Golden Gloves Champion with two ShoBox appearances under his belt. Both prospects will fight in their first scheduled 10-round bout.

Ronald Ellis: “I let him do all the talking. We’ll just get cracking when we get in there. I’m smarter than him, and I’ll let my hands do the talking…we sparred years ago, but he was just warming me up though.”

Junior Younan: “I’m looking to make a statement. This is a step-up test for me. But I’m coming here to pass the test…we sparred and I honestly don’t think he’s that good. I didn’t think much of him. We’re sparring with elite fighters. He isn’t bringing anything we haven’t seen.”