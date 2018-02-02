Benavidez: I will finish Gavril with a knockout

Undefeated WBC super middleweight world champion David Benavidez held a media workout in Las Vegas Thursday ahead of his world championship rematch with top-rated contender Ronald Gavril on February 17 live on SHOWTIME from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. “I am not focused on anything except for this fight,” stated Benavidez. “He says it’s going to end in a knockout, but I promise you I will finish him with a knockout come fight night. I’m here to give the fans what they want, and that’s another great fight.”

“I think we’re definitely going to steal the show February 17. It was a great fight last time and I have no doubt it’s going to be exciting again, as long as it lasts. There’s only one way this fight ends and that’s with me knocking him out.”