If you’re on the fence about buying Saturday’s $49.99 Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition, here are some things you should know:

2-minute rounds

12-ounce gloves

Fight stopped on serious cuts

Both fighters reportedly agreed on no knockouts.

WBC will remotely score the fight

—–

While officially designated as an exhibition, here is what the promoter says: “Anyone who is saying this isn’t a real fight, or there won’t be a knockout or winner is now realizing uh oh…this is real. I think people were just in disbelief they were actually going to witness a real Tyson fight. But it is as real as real gets. There will be a winner. Knockouts are allowed. There will be scoring. Betting has been approved.” -Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-Founder of Triller.

—–

—–

In addition to boxing, the four-hour telecast will feature multi-song performances from Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, YG, and Ne-Yo.

—–

Here’s the lead for the Tyson-Jones Jr. press release:



—–

Veteran boxing scribe Kevin Iole isn’t impressed by the promotion so far, tweeting: “I have covered boxing since I was in college, and was at ringside for my first title bout in 1981. This #TysonJones fight promoted by @triller is far and away the absolute worst promotion of the thousands. Absolutely horrendous promotion, no close runner-up. That’s saying a lot.”

—–

So the promotional build-up for Tyson-Jones Jr. is somewhere between the record-breaking PPV promotion and worst promotion ever.

—–

Currently, Tyson is -200, Jones +160, but most online sportsbooks have now taken the fight off the board.

—–

UPDATE: The musical acts lineup will no longer include a performance from rapper “DaBaby,” who had to pull out due to ongoing family obligations.