Saturday’s Tyson-Jones Jr. PPV card is $49.99. The venue is Staples Center in Los Angeles, no live audience. The TV announce team is Sugar Ray Leonard, Al Bernstein and Israel Adesanya with Jim Gray handling interviews. Showtime moved a competing telecast to another night.

The full lineup:

Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) vs. Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs), heavy

(Exhibition/WBC frontline belt)

Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Nate Robinson (0-0), cruiser

Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) vs. Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KOs), light heavy

Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO), cruiser

Jamaine Ortiz (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Sulaiman Segawa (13-2-1, 4 KOs), light

Joe Cusumano (18-3, 16 KOs) vs. Gregory Corbin (15-3, 9 KOs), feather

Irvin Gonzalez (14-2, 11 KOs) vs. Edward Vazquez (8-0, 1 KO), heavy