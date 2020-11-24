November 24, 2020
Tyson-Jones Full Lineup

Saturday’s Tyson-Jones Jr. PPV card is $49.99. The venue is Staples Center in Los Angeles, no live audience.  The TV announce team is Sugar Ray Leonard, Al Bernstein and Israel Adesanya with Jim Gray handling interviews. Showtime moved a competing telecast to another night.

The full lineup:

Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) vs. Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs), heavy
(Exhibition/WBC frontline belt)

Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Nate Robinson (0-0), cruiser
Badou Jack (22-3-3, 13 KOs) vs. Blake McKernan (13-0, 6 KOs), light heavy
Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rashad Coulter (1-0, 1 KO), cruiser

Jamaine Ortiz (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Sulaiman Segawa (13-2-1, 4 KOs), light
Joe Cusumano (18-3, 16 KOs) vs. Gregory Corbin (15-3, 9 KOs), feather
Irvin Gonzalez (14-2, 11 KOs) vs. Edward Vazquez (8-0, 1 KO), heavy

ESPN+ picks up Yoka-Hammer
Garcia: I've been the underdog my whole career

  • my money is on roy jones jr. he will move and jab all 8 rounds if it goes that far,tyson will lunge in and miss many many times.go roy go my money is on you,if betting is allowed

  • Hmmmm, Firestick anyone or watch free upload to web after the match up? I just cant come to my senses and watch an exhibition for $50.

