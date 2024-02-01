Fighters competing on the inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Amazon Prime went face to face Wednesday at The Conga Room at L.A. Live in Los Angeles at a press conference to preview their respective matchups before they step into the ring on Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The press conference featured reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and two-time former world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, who meet in the main event.

Keith Thurman: “He’s a slow-footed fighter with a Mexican style. I’ll meet him in the middle of the ring. He’s gonna go home crying…they say Tszyu comes from ‘down under’, well I am trying to put you under, mate. He might have watched the video on me, but he doesn’t know. He might have signed the contract, but he doesn’t know what he just did. Bitter for you, but sweet for me! …I’m just looking for great fights and great action. Tim Tszyu is filling that void right now and providing me with the fight I want. He’s trying to open up the gates to his new era, but it’s my job to close the door shut, right in his face.”

Tim Tszyu: “I want him to bring this same energy to the fight, and not run around like a gazelle. Because I’m definitely knocking him out in under 12 rounds…my goal is for the Tszyu name to be the greatest boxing family that ever lived. We’ve made it this far and we’ll see how far we can go…I know what Keith is and I know what he’s done, but I think the time is done for him. Now it’s a different era and it’s the ‘Tim Tszyu Era’. I’m not just planning to beat Keith Thurman, I’m planning to make this a spectacle.”

WBA super lightweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero meets Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event.

Rolando Romero: To be the first superstar on Prime Video, I have to knock Cruz out. That’s it. Has to be a knockout. Odds are just statistics and they’re making him the favorite because he’s had more wins since fighting Gervonta Davis than I have. I’ve been an underdog before and I’m gonna keep betting on ‘Rolly’…Chihuahua, poodle, I don’t know he kinda looks like a little fat pug right now. That’s self-explanatory. Tune into the fight March 30.”

Isaac Cruz: “I’ll let him talk right now, because he’s gonna be the one crying like a chihuahua when the fight is over. My goal is to shut ‘Rolly’ up and show the world that I am a true Mexican world champion. I’m bringing that belt back home.”

WBA middleweight champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defends his title against #1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa.

Erislandy Lara: “I’m going to put pressure on my opponent. I’m coming full-throttle. The fans can expect me to make this a very difficult night for Zerafa. I’m trying to knock him out…I feel good and I feel strong. I don’t think I need to prove anything. I just have to showcase who I am. I don’t think I’m going to have much trouble showing that.”

Zerafa was not present.

Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk square off for the vacant WBC super welterweight title.

Sebastian Fundora: “Last time I came out I took my first loss, but we’ve been training hard waiting for this moment. I’m ready to do whatever I have to do to win this world title…everyone that I fight is a big hitter. I only fight the best of the division. I’ll fight Tim Tszyu next. I want to be the best 154 in the world.”

Serhii Bohachuk: “I have experience sparring Fundora and I know that this is a serious fight. This is the biggest fight of my career. This is my first title fight and it’s the fight of my life. I’m giving 100 percent. I know that I have to be my best. I’m going to be ready.”