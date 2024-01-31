Three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) and former unified lightweight world champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr. (21-2, 10 KOs) hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday evening to formally announce their showdown, with Kambosos holding court in Perth and Lomachenko participating via satellite from Los Angeles.

Vasiliy Lomachenko: “Our fight with Devin Haney were two different fights. There were two different styles. If we talk about my fight with Haney, I didn’t lose that fight, in my opinion. If we talk about Haney-Kambosos, Kambosos had two chances and he lost.”

George Kambosos Jr: “Yes, I lost to Devin Haney, but you {Lomachenko} had your chance with Teofimo Lopez and you didn’t take your chance. I did.”