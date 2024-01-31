Three-division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) and former unified lightweight world champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr. (21-2, 10 KOs) hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday evening to formally announce their showdown, with Kambosos holding court in Perth and Lomachenko participating via satellite from Los Angeles.
Vasiliy Lomachenko: “Our fight with Devin Haney were two different fights. There were two different styles. If we talk about my fight with Haney, I didn’t lose that fight, in my opinion. If we talk about Haney-Kambosos, Kambosos had two chances and he lost.”
George Kambosos Jr: “Yes, I lost to Devin Haney, but you {Lomachenko} had your chance with Teofimo Lopez and you didn’t take your chance. I did.”
Here we go 2 children selling their fight
loma will easily win this fight theres really not much to say
I’d be surprised if he lost a round. Kambosos has terrible footwork, he lost 10 rounds to a decent southpaw his last fight. One of the worst decisions in recent times. He won’t lay a glove on Loma and if he does it really won’t matter because he can’t punch. He is tough and will last the distance. 118-110 to 120-108 range across the board.
I pick Loma to win (TKO 10) Kambosos will need to create an ugly fight for Loma.