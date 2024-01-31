By Hesiquio Balderas

This week, former foes Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales are in Mexico City to present a new documentary on their famed trilogy bouts. The trailer was presented to the media and during the event Morales and Barrera had the opportunity to talk about Jaime Munguía, David Benavidez, and Canelo Alvarez.

Morales, who trained Munguía previously, said, “Jaime looked great against Ryder. It’s basically what we’ve been working on for the past four years. Ryder was a great opponent and Jaime was able to do what he does best and Roach’s game plan worked. He was very patient and it paid off.”

Barrera stated, “As Morales said, Munguía looked very good and showed that he is ready for the champion who is Canelo Alvarez. Munguía is the number one in the world by the WBO and Canelo must grant him an opportunity. He deserves it, but then you have Benavidez, who is the [WBC] mandatory challenger, so I think Canelo should face the long-time mandatory Benavidez and then Munguía in May and September accordingly.”

Morales agreed that is a must for the governing bodies to enforce the mandatories. “I think that the champion at 168 should fight his mandatory and that is Benavidez,” said Morales. “They should make that fight happen and it will restore boxing’s reputation. That’s the only way. Benavidez has been mandatory challenger for almost a year now. As long as the bodies enforce it and the people demand it, it should happen.”

Barrera added, “Yes that’s true. I believe Canelo calls the shots and he decides what to do, but he should fight those fights. First Benavidez and then Munguía. That’s what’s fair or maybe Munguía versus Benavidez and the winner should take on Canelo.”