Prizefighter is back and heading to Japan with a world-class $1 million international middleweight tournament beginning on March 31 at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya, Japan – live on Abema in Japan and DAZN worldwide (excluding Asia).
The first round of the tournament will witness four bouts over ten rounds – with a $100k knockout bonus pot split between the fighters who successfully stop their opponent. As the tournament progresses, the latter bouts will be twelve-rounders.
The draw for the first night was made at the launch press conference today in Tokyo:
Riku Kunimoto (10-1, 4 KOs) vs. Eiki Kani (8-3-3, 4 KOs)
Mark Dickinson (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Anauel Ngamissengue (13-0, 8 KOs)
Aaron McKenna (18-0, 9 KOs) vs. Jeovanny Estela (14-0, 5 KOs)
Kieron Conway (20-3-1, 5 KOs) vs. Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-1, 14 KOs)
Th overall winning fighter will pocket a whopping $1 million.
The tournament is presented by Matchroom in partnership with Rakuten Ticket and Never Say Never (NSN).
That seems a ton of money to pay to someone who wins three fights out of this group. The biggest name here is Conway and the only ranked guy is Ngamissengue. Janibek has two belts at 160, I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t make a million over his next three fights.
I don’t think is lot of money
1 million divide in 3 fights are $333,000 dollars per fight
We’ll have to agree to disagree on that one, Carlos. A third of a million dollars for one fight is a big payday for me, ESPECIALLY for guys at the level of this tournament.