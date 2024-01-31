Prizefighter is back and heading to Japan with a world-class $1 million international middleweight tournament beginning on March 31 at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya, Japan – live on Abema in Japan and DAZN worldwide (excluding Asia).

The first round of the tournament will witness four bouts over ten rounds – with a $100k knockout bonus pot split between the fighters who successfully stop their opponent. As the tournament progresses, the latter bouts will be twelve-rounders.

The draw for the first night was made at the launch press conference today in Tokyo:

Riku Kunimoto (10-1, 4 KOs) vs. Eiki Kani (8-3-3, 4 KOs)

Mark Dickinson (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Anauel Ngamissengue (13-0, 8 KOs)

Aaron McKenna (18-0, 9 KOs) vs. Jeovanny Estela (14-0, 5 KOs)

Kieron Conway (20-3-1, 5 KOs) vs. Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-1, 14 KOs)

Th overall winning fighter will pocket a whopping $1 million.

The tournament is presented by Matchroom in partnership with Rakuten Ticket and Never Say Never (NSN).