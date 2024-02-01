Former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo (23-1, 11 KOs), now campaigning at featherweight, knocked out Mike Plania (29-4. 16 KOs) in round three with a hook to the ribs on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Time was 2:27.

Returning after a four-and-a-half year hiatus from boxing, unbeaten super middleweight Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs). McCumby pressed the action with a steady stream of power shots. A fourth round headbutt left McCumby with a cut over his right eye. The savvy Pearson made it to the final bell. Scores were 97-93, 99-91, 100-90.

Lightweight Antonio “Tono” Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) impressively knocked out Romero Duno (26-4, 20 KOs) in round six. Moran dropped Duno in round five and put him down for the count with a left hook in round six. Time was 1:25.

Unbeaten super featherweight Mykell Gamble (7-0, 4 KOs) shut out Damian Alcala (7-4, 0 KOs) over six rounds 60-54 3x.