Former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo (23-1, 11 KOs), now campaigning at featherweight, knocked out Mike Plania (29-4. 16 KOs) in round three with a hook to the ribs on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Time was 2:27.
Returning after a four-and-a-half year hiatus from boxing, unbeaten super middleweight Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs). McCumby pressed the action with a steady stream of power shots. A fourth round headbutt left McCumby with a cut over his right eye. The savvy Pearson made it to the final bell. Scores were 97-93, 99-91, 100-90.
Lightweight Antonio “Tono” Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) impressively knocked out Romero Duno (26-4, 20 KOs) in round six. Moran dropped Duno in round five and put him down for the count with a left hook in round six. Time was 1:25.
Unbeaten super featherweight Mykell Gamble (7-0, 4 KOs) shut out Damian Alcala (7-4, 0 KOs) over six rounds 60-54 3x.
Not sure how many of you have ever gone 10 or more rounds just sparring alone, but your tongue will hit the floor and your heart will knock pictures off the wall. For Trevor McCumby to come back after 4.5 years and win a 10UD is pretty impressive.
Leo should be making waves at featherweight. I think that the jump in weight class will be beneficial for him. Starting a new division with a KO, especially with a body shot, will make ears perk up.
Moran looked REALLY good and Duno is definitely limited, but he isn’t a bad fighter and Leo had what looked to be a competitive fight on his hands, but he ended with one sweet shot. Not as good as I was hoping it would be, but not a bad card. It never is from them.
Probox cards are always great. If you go off the betting odds, they are consistently the most competitive fight cards.