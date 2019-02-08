By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

In a nationally Foxtel-televised bout, Australian light middleweight Tim Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) stopped former Commonwealth Champion Denton Vassell (25-5, 11 KOs) in round two of the main event twelve round WBA Oceana title bout at the Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW, Australia with a sold out attendance of five thousand fans on Friday.

Tszyu was the aggressor from the opening bell and connected with solid combinations that had the Englishmen on the backmove. Tszyu dropped Vassell in round two and the referee crowned the Australian after he had his opponent in trouble on the ropes. Tim is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and looks destined for international recognition in 2019.

In other action, Rugby League football heavyweight star Paul Gallen (9-0, 5 KOs) stopped former 2008 Australian champion John Hopoate (12-6, 11 KOs) in round two of a scheduled six. Gallen,225 pounds, controlled the action in round one and in round two trapped Hopoate, 247, in a corner and connected with a barrage of solid punches to the head that dropped his opponent and the referee waved the fight off.”

When I knew I had him I looked at the ref to stop punching, I had to do what I had to do,” Gallen said. “I feel like I’m getting better, I’m looking forward to getting back to the footy, I’ll maybe have one more fight at the end of the year. Hoppa is known as a bad guy but I know the bloke, he’s made mistakes but he’s only ever been a gentleman to me. The last couple of weeks have got personal but I’m happy to shake his hand now, I’ve only got respect for him.”