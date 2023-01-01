By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Ex-AIBA youth champion in 2016 and former thirteen-time national amateur champ, unbeaten feather prospect Hayato Tsutsumi (2-0, no KO), 125.75, defeated former OPBF super bantam ruler Pete Apolinar (16-4, 10 KOs), 126, as he dropped the Filipino with furious combinations in round six en route to a nearly shutout decision (80-71 twice, 79-72) over eight fast rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. It was a semi-windup supporting the WBA/WBO super-fly unification bout between Ioka and Franco.

Tsutsumi, called “Next Monster” following “Monster” Naoya Inoue, had an excellent amateur mark of 88-6, 26 stoppages. His faster combinations had Apolinar on the defense all the way, and dropped him midway in round six. The highly expected Tsutsumi, 23, will zoom up sooner or later in 2023.

BoxRec: Hayato Tsutsumi

Another 122-pound prospect Ryuto Owan (10-1-1, 6 KOs), 124.5, decked Filipino Robin Langres (11-5, 4 KOs), 122.75, three times but failed to finish him only to be content with a shutout decision(all 80-69) over eight. Owan needed more killer instinct to follow up and finish his opponent.

BoxRec: Ryuto Owan

Former amateur female national champ, JBC#4 bantam Satsuki Ito (2-0, 1 KO), 115, displayed her excellent form in dispatching Thailand’s Wassana Kamdee (6-8, 5 KOs), 112, at 1:57 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight. Though Ito is called the most beautiful girl boxer, this fight-addict reporter unfortunately has no ability to judge or classify the beauty of female boxers.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions (that handles Tsutsumi, Owan and Ito)