WBC #8, IBF #14 super lightweight Eduard Troyanovsky (29-2, 24 KOs) survived Renald Garrido (25-28-3, 6 KOs) over ten rounds on Thursday night at the Falcon Club in Minsk, Belarus. Troyanovsky had to work hard to win a majority decision 97-94, 97-97, 96-94.

Unbeaten super middleweight Germaine Brown (9-0, 3 KOs) soundly defeated former WBA interim middleweight champion Dmitrii Chudinov (21-6-3, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Chudinov down in round three. The ex-champ is now winless in six straight. No scores announced.