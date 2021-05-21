By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The OPBF welterweight champion Ryota Toyoshima (14-2-1, 9 KOs), 147, collected another regional 147-pound belt when he impressively dispatched WBO Asia Pacific titlist Yuki Beppu (21-2-1, 20 KOs), 146.25, at 2:59 of the tenth round in a scheduled twelve on Thursday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was the 600th episode of the Dynamic Glove television program presented by Teiken Promotions since 1981.

Toyoshima, three inches taller, took the leadoff and had the upper hand throughout the contest. WBO #12 Beppu, a knockout artist from Kyushu island, kept moving to attempt to score with big shots, but Toyoshima maintained the pressure and effectively hurt the more experienced opposition. The seventh saw a beautiful right uppercut of Toyoshima, 25, thrown to the button of Beppu, 30, who went down backward and took the mandatory eight count. After the eighth session, the open scoring system read 80-71 twice and 78-73, all in favor of the OPBF ruler.

Toyoshima, in round ten, accelerated his attack and battered him with a barrage of solid punches, sending him for the count. He impressively decked the commemorative show to entertain the limited audience.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

Attendance: 574 (with the JBC’s regulation).

