Boxeo Telemundo’s Spring Series Finale will close with a Triple Crown title bill tonight. The main event features WBO #4, IBF #5, WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1, 13 KOs) defending his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title vs WBO #15 WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18, 19 KOs).

Gonzalez is less than two years removed from his first and only world title challenge. He was ahead on the cards prior to being stopped in round 7 of that bout. He has since rebounded with a win and is once again focused on challenging and winning a world title.

How your preparation for your upcoming fight tonight?

I will enter the fight tonight having trained since October. I had a previous fight fall through when the opponent was injured but I am entering the fight tonight at the optimum physically and spiritually.

How is your hunger level after fairing so well in your world title fight?

My goal is the same to become a world champion. I still have a lot of hunger to do so before I retire from boxing. I do not know how many more years I will be in boxing but there is one thing I know. Boxing is not going to retire me. I will retire from boxing first.

How do you see the mini flyweight division overall as a whole?

The division is very competitive from the world champions to the top world challengers. I have never seen the division so competitive. I like this a lot.

What do you know about your opponent?

I do not know a lot about him but I do not underestimate any opponents. I train with the maximum effort for them all. I am coming to win and in pursuit of a fight with world champion Elwin “El Pulga” Soto.

Have you made any recent adjustments in your style?

I have made a lot of defensive changes in particular but a lot of work has been put into my physical and spiritual conditioning.

Do you anticipate starting out fast tonight?

I have 10 rounds to work with and I will take it round by round but I do plan on getting his respect early to show him that I am here to fight.

You have fought a number of Mexican opponents resulting in many good fights. How does it feel for you to be in another fight of this famed boxing rivalry of Puerto Rico vs Mexico?

Some of the best fights have been Puerto Rico vs Mexico. It seems that there are so many all-out wars in the ring in these fights.

How does it feel for you to once again headline on Telemundo?

For me, it is an honor as I feel like I am part of the Telemundo family. Winning this fight will position me to challenge any of the current world champions.

What kind of fight should the fans expect tonight?

I can tell you that I am going to do my part. I am coming to win. If I have to move. I will move. If I have to stand and fight I can do that to but God willing I will leave with the victory.

* * *

“Bomba” Gonzalez vs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres will air live Friday May 21st at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala).

The evening’s second title fight will feature a battle of unbeaten as Otar Eranosyan (7-0 5 KO’s) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia but residing in Miami Beach, FL. will face Jose Argel (8-0 2 KO’s) of Iquique, Chile in a 10 round bout for the vacant WBA Continental Americas super featherweight title.

The third title fight features undefeated super welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov(10-0-1 7 KO’s) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan will square off against Andres “Pitufo” Viera(10-2 8 KO’s) of Montevideo, Uruguay in a 10 round bout for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Super Welterweight title.