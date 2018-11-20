WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
November 20, 2018
Boxing News

Top Rank inks WBA champ Rob Brant

Top Rank has signed WBA middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant to a multi-year co-promotional agreement with Greg Cohen Promotions and Rapacz Boxing, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum announced today. Brant, from St. Paul, Minn., defeated then-champion Ryota Murata via unanimous decision on Oct. 20 in Las Vegas, throwing a mind-boggling 1,262 punches. Brant (24-1, 16 KOs) is unbeaten as a middleweight and looking to unify the division.

Brant’s first fight under this new agreement will be announced shortly.

