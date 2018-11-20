Top Rank has signed WBA middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant to a multi-year co-promotional agreement with Greg Cohen Promotions and Rapacz Boxing, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum announced today. Brant, from St. Paul, Minn., defeated then-champion Ryota Murata via unanimous decision on Oct. 20 in Las Vegas, throwing a mind-boggling 1,262 punches. Brant (24-1, 16 KOs) is unbeaten as a middleweight and looking to unify the division.

Brant’s first fight under this new agreement will be announced shortly.