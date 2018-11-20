Heavyweight contender Bryant “ByBy” Jennings (24-2, 14 KOs) will put his IBF International and NABO heavyweight belts on the line in a 12-round showdown against the unbeaten NABF champion Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas (24-0, 17 KOs) on Friday, Jan. 18 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated featherweight and 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (9-0, 5 KOs) will face an opponent to be determined. Rivas’ participation in the bout is contingent on him defending his NABF title on Dec. 1 against Fabio Maldonado in Quebec City. Jennings-Rivas and the Stevenson bout will stream on ESPN+.