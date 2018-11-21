WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and former champ Adrien “The Problem” Broner concluded their two-city press tour in Los Angeles announcing January 19 PPV showdown in Las Vegas.



Adrien Broner: “January 19, I am coming to win. F*** the money, I’m going to be victorious. They keep talking about a Pacquiao-Mayweather 2, but I’m going to f*** those plans up. I just don’t see Manny Pacquiao beating me.

Manny Pacquiao: “[Broner’s] a funny guy. I think after his boxing career, he could have another career as a comedian. I don’t get upset about the jokes. I can’t help but laugh when I look at his face.”