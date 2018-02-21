Top Rank inks WBO #5 Genesis Servania

Filipino fan favorite and WBO #5 featherweight contender Genesis “Kashimi” Servania has agreed to a multi-year promotional agreement with Top Rank, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum announced today. Servania (30-1, 13 KOs) opened the collective eyes of the boxing world in his American debut last September in Tucson, Arizona, when he challenged WBO featherweight champion, Oscar Valdez. In one of the best fights of 2017, Servania knocked down Valdez in the fourth round but ultimately lost a unanimous decision.

In his last ring outing, on December 17 in Kanazawa, Japan, Servania knocked out Kittiwat Sirichotchayakun in the first round with a left hook to the body.

“This is a dream come true,” Servania said. “I am very happy because Top Rank is the number one promoter in the world. It is such an honor to join Top Rank, led by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, who began his career with The Greatest, Muhammad Ali. I am very grateful and excited to be a part of the Top Rank/ESPN team. Especially now, with the recent launch of ESPN 5 in the Philippines, this is wonderful timing.”

Servania, a native of Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Philippines, won the first 29 bouts of his career, including a 2014 TKO victory over two-time World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight champion Alexander Munoz. He earned the title shot against Valdez last April when he scored a second-round TKO over Ralph Jhon Lulu to win the vacant WBO Asia Pacific belt.

“Before my world title fight with Oscar Valdez last September, ESPN commentator Timothy Bradley asked me who my favorite boxers are. I answered ‘Manny Pacquiao… and you,’” Servania said. “I was so happy. It was a great moment. I didn’t expect to be interviewed by a world champion, my idol. I am very excited about the fights ahead. This motivates me to train even harder to make the most of the great chances and guidance Top Rank will provide. I believe that if I move forward step by step and do my best, I too will become a world champion.”

Servania’s first fight under the Top Rank banner will be announced soon.