Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Tito Mercado (12-0, 11 KOs) of Pomona, CA returns to battle on Saturday, November 11 against former world title challenger Jeremia Nakathila (23-3, 19 KOs) of Windhoek, Namibia in the ten-round main event at the Lumcolor – Phoenix Center in Ontario, CA. Nakathila’s biggest win was a sixth round KO against former world champion Miguel Berchelt a year-and-a-half ago. He has also fought Shakur Stevenson and Raymond Muratalla among others.
“These are the types of fights I want,” said the 21-year-old promotional free agent Mercado. “Nakathila has fought numerous world class fighters and is the perfect challenge for me.”
The fight will stream on the Fight City Promotions’ YouTube Channel.
Mercado’s an excellent prospect imo. I think someone (maybe Oscar, with as fond as The Ring seems to be fond of him) should definitely sign him up. Nakathila can probably still make 130, so he should well be undersized at 140 and I expect Mercado to show it.
Mercado is a good prospect
Mercado by decicion but he gotta be very very careful nakathila has lot of experience
He has got some pop. I think he can turn over the apple cart. Very good test for mercado.