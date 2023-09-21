Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Tito Mercado (12-0, 11 KOs) of Pomona, CA returns to battle on Saturday, November 11 against former world title challenger Jeremia Nakathila (23-3, 19 KOs) of Windhoek, Namibia in the ten-round main event at the Lumcolor – Phoenix Center in Ontario, CA. Nakathila’s biggest win was a sixth round KO against former world champion Miguel Berchelt a year-and-a-half ago. He has also fought Shakur Stevenson and Raymond Muratalla among others.

“These are the types of fights I want,” said the 21-year-old promotional free agent Mercado. “Nakathila has fought numerous world class fighters and is the perfect challenge for me.”

The fight will stream on the Fight City Promotions’ YouTube Channel.