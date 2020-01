Showtime: Oddsmakers aren’t giving Ivana Habazin much of a chance against two-division champion Claressa Shields. Claressa is a whopping 80:1 favorite to win the vacant WBC and WBO 154lb titles on Friday night at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.

Also on that card, undefeated welterweight Jaron Ennis is a 70:1 favorite against Bakhtiyar Eyubov and WBA female super middleweight champion Alicia Napoleon Espinosa is 6:1 over IBF ruler Elin Cederroos in a unification clash .

DAZN: Former jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia is a 17:1 favorite against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

ESPN: The tightest odds are in the light heavyweight title eliminator on Saturday night from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City where Jesse “Hollywood” Hart is a 4½:1 pick over Joe Smith Jr.