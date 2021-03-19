Bantamweight Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs) impressed in his Telemundo debut knocking out local favorite Daniel Lozano in round one. Tonight he will once again be fighting a Floridian in Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez (8-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedecentro bantamweight title. Sanchez has no plans on the fight going the distance.

The card will air with a live audience from the Bryan Glazer JCC center in Tampa, Florida, as the Boxeo Telemundo winter season comes to an end.

How was the reaction from your fans following your last win on Telemundo?

They really enjoyed seeing me fight on Telemundo. Many of them were able to watch the fight live back in California.

How different has the training been since reuniting with trainer Manny Robles?

I have learned many different things since we have reunited. Manny has taken his training to another level from when I trained with him initially.

What have you focused mostly on since your last appearance on Telemundo?

Definitely my defense. It will be much improved when I fight tonight.

You are actually dropping down in weight for this fight one weight category from your previous time on Telemundo. How are you feeling at 118?

I feel really strong. I can even make 115 as well in the future. It is a very hot division right now and I would really like the opportunity to fight some of those big names at the top of that division. I have to win this fight tonight for any of those opportunities to happen.

How did you get the nickname “The Beast?”

The name was given to me back when I was in the amateurs. I used to spar fighters that were much bigger than me and I did really well. I didn’t really care for the nickname that much initially but I got used to it.

Does your strategy change knowing that your opponent is pretty much the local fighter?

Honestly I am not interested in seeing if I can win a decision. I would prefer me winning inside the distance.

* * *

Limited tickets remain available for the event by calling 813-309-9991.

“The Beast” Sanchez vs “Frank “El Castigador” will air live tonight on Telemundo at 12AM/EST