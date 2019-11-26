WBO bantamweight world champion Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) will make his first title defense in more than a year against former two-weight world champion John Riel Casimero (28-4, 19 KOs) on Saturday from Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.

This will be the fourth title defense for Tete, who withdrew from the World Boxing Super Series tournament earlier this year with a shoulder injury. He is unbeaten in 12 bouts dating back to 2012, including an 11-second knockout over Siboniso Gonya which broke a boxing record for the fastest KO in a world title bout.

Casimero is looking to become the fourth Filipino boxer to win world titles in three weight classes. He has reigned as IBF junior flyweight world champion and IBF flyweight world champion.

Tete-Casimero will headline a scheduled six-bout stream on ESPN+.