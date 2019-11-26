Advertisements

November 26, 2019
Showtime announces Dec 7 undercard stream

Showtime Sports has announced it will live stream two undercard bouts on Saturday, December 7 from Barclays Center leading up to undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo defending his title against Dennis Hogan.

Once-beaten middleweight contenders Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-2, 11 KOs) and Ronald Ellis (16-1-2, 11 KOs) face off in a 10-round fight, plus Louisa Hawton (9-2, 5 KOs) versus Lorraine Villalobos (4-2, 2 KOs) in a rematch for the WBC women’s interim strawweight championship.

The stream will run on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

