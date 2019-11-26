By Przemek Garczarczyk
As of now, the December 7 Ruiz-Joshua DAZN undercard in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, looks like this:
Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter (heavyweight)
Filip Hrgovic vs. Eric Molina (heavyweight)
Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll (super featherweight)
Promoter Eddie Hearn is trying to get heavyweight Dillian Whyte on the card also, likely against former world title challenger Mariusz Wach.
* * *
Ruiz-Joshua 2 will be held in a custom-built 15,000-seat outdoor arena.
The undercard is nothing spectacular and looks like old days of USA Tuesday Night Fights from the 1990’s. Looks like most of us could go Xmas shopping and still make it home for the main bout on time.
In case some of you need my clarification on the undercard in comparison of USA Tuesday Night Fights, maybe this will help. Seems like the undercard is full of sparring matches for fairly predictable winners against limited opposition. Have a great day!
Can’t recall a better line-up of heavyweight fights on one card. Hunter upsets Povetkin. Molina’s a legitimate step-up fight for Hrgovic. And Whyte KOing Wach is pretty solid for the 4th best heavyweight fight of the night.