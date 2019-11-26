By Przemek Garczarczyk

As of now, the December 7 Ruiz-Joshua DAZN undercard in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, looks like this:

Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs. Eric Molina (heavyweight)

Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll (super featherweight)

Promoter Eddie Hearn is trying to get heavyweight Dillian Whyte on the card also, likely against former world title challenger Mariusz Wach.

* * *

Ruiz-Joshua 2 will be held in a custom-built 15,000-seat outdoor arena.