Photos: Diriyah Season
Heavyweight World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr has vowed to “make history again” as he landed in Saudi Arabia for the Clash On The Dunes, bringing his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title belts with him. Ruiz followed his challenger Anthony Joshua into the Kingdom, touching down at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in the early hours of today to set up his own training camp to prepare for the epic bout on December 7.
The first-ever Heavyweight World Title fight to take place in the Middle East will be staged in the custom-built 15,000 seat Diriyah Arena which is now ready for action in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site, known as the home of heroes and kings.
When asked how he felt about boxing in the Kingdom for the first time, Andy Ruiz said: “It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.”
Joshua will be looking to regain the title belts on the line after losing them to Ruiz – known as ‘The Destroyer’ – at their first meeting in New York earlier this year.
With hundreds of fans from throughout the US traveling for the bout, the collective number of miles traveled by Americans is a significantly larger commitment than any other fans from across the world, with tickets sold in 60 different countries. But his fans will have to their work cut out to match the volume of Joshua’s followers with thousands flying in from the UK.
What a cool oppurtunity to see the world for this young man from Imperial City, CA! Cruising around Riyadh like he’s royalty! He is royalty, he’s the Heavyweight King! For now anyway…I think Joshua is going to reclaim his crown by a close decision.
I have no idea who will win but if AJ wins, you know there will be a 3rd fight somewhere down the road. So for Andy, it’s a win win even with a loss.
No doubt….Andy’s already a winner. Even if he loses twice more to AJ he’s won the right to bigger fights and pay days going forward. The only loser here is Jarell Miller.
Will we ever see Ruiz in the best condition pissible ? And in his best top shape possible??
Call me an oddity, but I think Andy Ruiz will cruise his way to another victory with mediocre resistance. AJ may have his mind made up he is going “all out” to win here and convince the media and spectators, but words are easily spoken rather than actions. AJ has never encountered a fighter like Ruiz. Someone young, fast hands, quick counters, and most of all, a fighter who has already exposed the recipe to beat AJ. AJ jumped right back into this fight with no tune ups. I think AJ’s emotions are running high rather than his boxing skills in this rematch. I view Andy’s counters peppering AJ’s face and body all night when the bell sounds. Folks, history will repeat itself. AJ may have a puncher’s chance and that’s about it. His robotic boxing skills and slower reflexes costed him his belt the last time. Ruiz, in my opinion, knows it only takes a round or two to figure out AJ’s openings on those counters and it will happen. Sorry, but my opinion…….