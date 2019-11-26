Two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis went face to face with former unified champion Yuriorkis Gamboa Tuesday at a press conference in Atlanta to preview their battle for the vacant WBA lightweight title taking place December 28 on Showtime.



Gervonta Davis: “Coming up in weight is something that I know I have to do to be great. Gamboa is a tough opponent. He’s a gold medalist who hits hard. I’m going to test the waters and December 28 I’m going to show everyone what I can do…the fans should expect action on December 28. I’m going to give it my all and I’m going to put him down on his face.”

Yuriorkis Gamboa: “When I came out to Baltimore and knocked out Roman Martinez, I proved to the naysayers that I have a lot left in the tank. On December 28, my goal is to continue to prove everyone wrong…I know that we’re both coming to win, but in my heart and my soul, I see myself winning on December 28. I’ll leave it all in the ring to do so.”

The championship showdown, taking place at the State Farm Arena, is the first boxing title fight to take place in Atlanta since Evander Holyfield vs. Vaughn Bean on September 19, 1998.