Telemundo Weights from Mexico City Armando Torres 112 vs. Juan Alejo 112

(WBC Latino flyweight title)



Sergio Mejia 108 vs. Miguel Angel Luna 108

Ernesto Salcedo 121 vs. Julio Cesar Juarez Juarez 121.5

Miguel Angel Ramirez 125 1/2 vs. Rogelio Perez Marquez 126

Ana Laura Reyes 109 vs. Joselyn Casilla Martinez 115

Edie Gonzalez 144 1/2 vs. Ramses Escamilla 144 1/2

Oscar Israel Velez 115.2 vs. Jorge Ahabael Ascanio 116 Venue: Blackberry Auditorium, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing

