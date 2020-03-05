Super featherweight Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) has predicted an eighth round stoppage win against former WBA super bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg when they collide Saturday at Manchester Arena on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.



“Scott thinks I have feather fists? We’ll see,” said Carroll. “These feather fists will do a lot of damage. He’s a strong opponent and Oscar Valdez, who can bang, couldn’t get him out of there. I don’t hit that hard but I can break people down, I can break people’s hearts.

“Quigg is a massive name and a former champion but he has to pass that torch to me now. It’s my turn. He’s had his day. He’s a good, seasoned pro fighter and I can’t overlook that. I’m prepared for the world champion, the best him, but I feel like it’s my time now.

“I’ve been training my brain, training different attributes to normal. Quigg is such a big name that it’s not hard to get up at 6am for a jog or to push yourself to exhaustion. It’s my time. Pass me that torch, Scott! For some reason I’m thinking round eight.”