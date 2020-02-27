Looks like no more Tecate girls at weigh-ins. Tecate, the self-proclaimed “official beer of boxing,” is abandoning its support of the sweet science. According to Ad Age, the company will pursue a more gender-neutral and younger demographic at soccer matches and music festivals. Since 2007, the brand spent many millions to reach boxing fans with high profile sponsorships of events like De La Hoya-Mayweather, Mayweather-Pacquiao, Canelo-Golovkin and most recently Wilder-Fury. Tecate execs have previously said these sponsorships were “worth every penny,” but sales were down 15% in 2019, although that’s not necessarily boxing’s fault.
Top Boxing News
I remember the ole’ days when Budweiser would sponsor fights and their banner would be painted in the center of the ring. Interesting Tecate beer is seeking a more gender neutral background to sustain their financial income. Times are changing and with the acceptance of various social groups, it only makes sense some companies are seeking business where growth can be expected.
Screw that social justice bullshit. Everything they touch goes down in flames and nobody wants to drink beer associated with the pussification of America. I’ll never touch Tecate or their parent company’s product again. Give me a company that hasn’t hired indoctrinated millennials in the marketing department to ruin it and that’s what I’ll be drinking. Tecate beer will lose profit like Dicks sporting goods. Adios putos.
Ad revenue is truly a dead end. In 2020 the subscription based model is still the best thing going.
Tecate is no longer a Mexican beer. It belongs to the gringo big time investors, and they now make it in the US.. Dont buy it anymore.They don’t understand the importance of the sport to the Latin culture. Plus I doesn’t even taste like real Mexican beer anymore.