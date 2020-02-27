Looks like no more Tecate girls at weigh-ins. Tecate, the self-proclaimed “official beer of boxing,” is abandoning its support of the sweet science. According to Ad Age, the company will pursue a more gender-neutral and younger demographic at soccer matches and music festivals. Since 2007, the brand spent many millions to reach boxing fans with high profile sponsorships of events like De La Hoya-Mayweather, Mayweather-Pacquiao, Canelo-Golovkin and most recently Wilder-Fury. Tecate execs have previously said these sponsorships were “worth every penny,” but sales were down 15% in 2019, although that’s not necessarily boxing’s fault.