The grudge rematch between bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday April 27, shown live on DAZN in the UK and around the world and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., has sold out in less than a day after going on sale to the general public at midday.

“What an incredible response for an unmissable all-British grudge match,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The First Direct Arena in Leeds is completely sold out. The controversy of the first fight will be settled in an unbelievable night on April 27, live and exclusive on DAZN in the UK and around the world, part of your subscription on the global home of boxing.”