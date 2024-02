Berlanga, McCrory both weigh 167.8 Edgar Berlanga 167.8 vs. Padraig McCrory 167.8

Shakhram Giyasov 146.8 vs. Pablo Cesar Cano 146.2

Antonio Vargas 117.6 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 118

Andy Cruz 135 vs. Brayan Zamarripa 135

Yankiel Rivera 111.8 vs. Andy Dominguez 111.6

Aaron Aponte 141 vs. Joseph Fernandez 140.4 Venue: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Venado Lopez promises war Taylor-Catterall 2 sells out in one day Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.