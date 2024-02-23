By Héctor Villarreal

After closing 2023 with the most exciting and competitive card of the year in Panama, the promotion company Laguna Premium Boxing announced its premiere in 2024, Boxing Summer Fest, a festival of mostly unbeaten fighters which promises to be the best of the season. The company returns to the iconic Arena Roberto Duran for this 12-fight show scheduled for Thursday, April 4th.

“We are going to show that there is a new generation of quality boxers in Panama, to whom we have given the opportunity to show their talent in our promotions and who are willing to face each other, the good ones against the good ones, most of them risking their undefeated status,” said company president Rousse Laguna de Moreno, whose husband, former super world champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno, continues to demonstrate skills as matchmaker.

Jonathan Miniel (4-0, 4 KOs) vs Jonathan Torres (4-0, 1 KO) is the main event of the evening, which also includes Hibrahim Valdespino (3-0, 2 KOs) against Kadir Macías (3-0, 0 KO), Angel Bethancourt (4-0, 4 KOs) vs Santos Villar (2-1, 1 KO), Eliecer Arcia (2-0, 2 KOs) vs Jhoyner Cervera (4-3-1, 4 KOs) and Jeffrey Martínez (2-0, 1 KO) against debutant Roberto Reyes, among others.