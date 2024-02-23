February 23, 2024
Charr-Pulev Kickoff Press Conference

Charr Pulev Launch

WBA regular heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev faced off at the kickoff press conference for their March 30 clash at the Arena Armec in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mahmoud Charr: “Kubrat was a great amateur boxer and also had good fights as a professional. But when he comes under pressure, he collapses.”

Kubrat Pulev: “I will face a very serious opponent who, like me, has a lot of experience. He has a lot hard fights behind him. I approach the training process with absolute respect and awe for my opponent. Rest assured that I will go into the fight in top shape and then God will decide. I will do everything to win and become world champion!”

>