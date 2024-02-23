WBA regular heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr and Kubrat Pulev faced off at the kickoff press conference for their March 30 clash at the Arena Armec in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mahmoud Charr: “Kubrat was a great amateur boxer and also had good fights as a professional. But when he comes under pressure, he collapses.”

Kubrat Pulev: “I will face a very serious opponent who, like me, has a lot of experience. He has a lot hard fights behind him. I approach the training process with absolute respect and awe for my opponent. Rest assured that I will go into the fight in top shape and then God will decide. I will do everything to win and become world champion!”