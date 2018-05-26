May 26, 2018

Takuma Inoue sinks Indonesian champ Sabu

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten younger brother of Naoya, WBC#9/WBA#13/IBF#11/WBO#11 Takuma Inoue (11-0, 3 KOs), 119.75, needed just 2:14 of the first round when he polished off Indonesian titlist Waldo Sabu (12-12, 2 KOs), 117.25, with a vicious body shot in a preliminary ten-round bout beneath his brother’s main event on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Takuma, a 22-year-old talented speedster, sustained a bad fracture on the right hand and was forced to take a long rest for recovery for a year in 2016. Since then, Takuma defeated such veteran campaigners as ex-world challenger Hiroyuki Kudaka (AKA Hiroyuki Hisataka) and former national bantam champ Kentaro Masuda in succession to his credit.

Takuya, in the opening session, exploded a wicked shot to the breadbasket and sank the Indonesian champ in agony for the full count. He is gunning for an encounter with the OPBF titlist, Japan-based Filipino Mark John Yap in an eliminator for #1 in September.

Inoue-McDonnell Full Report, Photos
Lemieux misses weight, but fight still on
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.