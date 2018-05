Former middleweight champion David Lemieux (38-4, 33 KOs) takes on Karim Achour (26-4-3, 4 KOs) tonight at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City. Lemieux scaled in two pounds heavy at 162, and therefore cannot win Achour’s WBC International and Francophone middleweight titles. He also had to give 20% of his purse to his opponent. Camille Estephan of Eye of the Tiger Management stated that Lemieux would likely fight in a higher division after this.