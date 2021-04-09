When Poland’s Artur Szpilka will fight his compatriot Lukasz Rozanski on the May 22 KnockOut Boxing Night card in Rzeszow, Poland. The WBC international bridgerweight title will be at stake. Szpilka will step into the ring for the first time in more than a year, while Różański had his last fight in September 2020. The Szpilka-Różański fight was supposed to take place on May 8, but it’s now on May 22.
I always liked Szpilka. He’s a fighters fighter. Wins good fights, gets knocked out in a few fights, but he’s still here fighting. Now he’s fighting the undefeated hard punching Lukasz Rozanski in a lower weight division. This fight should be good because Artur comes to fight, so hopefully he doesn’t get caught with one of those hard punches from Lukasz.
Since the WBC invented this weight division, how much does a Bridger champion make?