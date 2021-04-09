When Poland’s Artur Szpilka will fight his compatriot Lukasz Rozanski on the May 22 KnockOut Boxing Night card in Rzeszow, Poland. The WBC international bridgerweight title will be at stake. Szpilka will step into the ring for the first time in more than a year, while Różański had his last fight in September 2020. The Szpilka-Różański fight was supposed to take place on May 8, but it’s now on May 22.