By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni has thrown out a challenge to former Rugby League star Paul Gallen, who is now the country’s biggest pay-per-view boxing attraction. Gallen is scheduled to clash with former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne on April 21 In Wollongong, NSW, Australia.

“For a footballer, he has made a pretty good transition to fighting and he has some boxing ability, he is not a bum by any means,” Huni told the Courier Mail.

“One thing I will give Gallen is that he is tough and very fit. He was very fit as an NRL player and that fitness helps him in the ring. He did well to beat Mark Hunt, he showed he could take a punch so he’s definitely got a good chin.

“But I would like to think I’m in a different league, so I’m definitely open to fighting ‘Gal.’”