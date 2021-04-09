“I want people to know my name,” says IBF junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas. “Everybody always talks about Estrada, Chocolatito and Rungvisai so that’s why I’m excited to have this opportunity to showcase my skills and challenge those guys.”

Ancajas (32-1-2, 22 KOs) defends against Jonathan Rodriguez (22-1, 16 KOs) on the Ennis-Lipinets undercard Saturday night on Showtime.

“I’m looking to win on Saturday night and I want to fight whoever is left after the four-man tournament between Rungvisai, Chocolatito, Estrada and Cuadras,” stated Ancajas. “I’m always calling the name of any titleholder in my division, so I would fight Ioka too. I want a signature fight because I’m tired of people criticizing me for not fighting anybody. After this, that’s what I’m targeting and then once I get that fight I plan to move to 118 pounds sometime next year.

“If I had to choose one name, I would want to fight Chocolatito because I always watched him on TV and he’s my idol. Now, if I have the opportunity to fight Chocolatito I really want that fight.

“It doesn’t bother me that everybody is always talking about Chocolatito and Estrada and those guys. It’s a compliment. I know that one day it will come and I will get the opportunity to fight those guys. A lot of people will be watching on Saturday night so I want to make a great statement so that my name can still be in the mix with all of those guys.”

Ancajas was only 15 years old when he was discovered by Manny Pacquiao. The young fighter blossomed with Pacquiao’s guidance, becoming the first world champion under Pacquiao’s promotional banner when he outpointed McJoe Arroyo for the IBF title in September 2016. The 29-year-old southpaw will be making the ninth defense of his title when he faces Rodríguez.