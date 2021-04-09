Welterweights Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Sergey Lipinets exchanged barbs leading up to their clash Saturday night on Showtime from the “Fightsphere” at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis: “His style is tailor-made for me. Him coming forward is picture-perfect for me. He’s going to be running into shots all night long. It’s going to be a long night for him.”

Sergey Lipinets: “Whatever he brings into the ring, I’ll be ready for it. We have multiple game plans and multiple ways that we can get this victory…Ennis is still just another fighter. A lot of people have his skills.”