Rising 154-pound Mexican contender Damian “Samurai” Sosa (21-1, 11 KOs) scored a unanimous decision victory over Ronald “Diablo” Cruz (18-2-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a Toscano Boxing Promotions card on Friday evening at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. Sosa was quicker, stronger and more effective with his combinations throughout fight. The native of Mexico City, Mexico who lives in Tijuana and represents both cities won with scores of 98-92, 97-93 and 97-93.

In the co-main event, Giovannie Gonzalez (15-6-1, 12 KOs) of Stockton California defeated Arturo Cortez (7-1-2, 6 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico via unanimous decision in an eight-rounder in the lightweight division. Gonzalez won with scores of 79-73, 77-75 and 77-75.

Hector Madera (10-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California scored a four-round technical decision win over Timothy Parks (3-3, 2 KOs) in a welterweight battle. An accidental headbutt that took place in the third round eventually forced the action to be stopped at the very beginning of the fourth round. Madera won with three scores of 40-35.

Victor Torres (8-10-1, 5 KOs) of Modesto, California scored a second-round knockout victory over Israel Luna (2-2, 1 KO) of Fontana, California in a bantamweight battle initially slated for four rounds. Torres pummeled Luna easily, and due to the severity of the beatdown, the referee halted the action at 2:22 of the second round.

Super bantamweight prospect Irving Xilohua (3-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California scored a four-round unanimous decision against Rodolfo Medina (0-1) of Antioch, California. Xilohua managed to score an impressive knockdown in the third round, which helped him win the bout with three scores of 40-35.

Damon Cato Cain (7-0, 6 KOs) of Oakland, California defeated Christian Aguirre (8-11, 4 KOS) of Salt Lake City, Utah in a super welterweight fight originally scheduled for four rounds. Cain dominated each round, but the fight was stopped by Aguirre’s corner at the end of round two.

Arturo Cardenas (4-0-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside, California scored a stoppage victory over James Mulder (0-1) of Antioch, California in a scheduled four-rounder in the super bantamweight division. After several rounds of action, the referee deemed Mulder unable to continue at :01 of fourth round.