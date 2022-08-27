Super bantamweight Ernesto Salcedo (13-2, 10 KOs) stopped Hytan Ramos (11-5-2, 3 KOs) at 52 seconds in the 10th round to take home the WBC Fecarbox silver title on Friday night at the Foro Zina in Zinacantepec, Mexico. Salcedo avenged last year’s TKO4 loss to Ramos, dominating the fight and finally getting a referee’s intervention.

In the co-main event, Ricardo Tellez González from the State of Mexico was unable to defeat a brave Eduardo “Choco” Cortés from Puebla, who took the win by unanimous decision, 73-78, 74-78 and 75-76, in an 8-round lightweight fight.

Jahaziel Ramos from Mexico City defeated Larry Serrano from the United States, by split decision, 39-37, 37-39, and 39-37, in a 6-round lightweight fight.

Bryan Becerril from the State of Mexico was caught off guard by a vicious left hook from Abraham “Gallo” Arreola of Mexico City, who earned the TKO victory at 23 seconds in the first round in a 4-round super bantamweight fight.

David “Chivo” Gutiérrez from the State of Mexico and Kennedy Serrano from the United States gave it their all; however, the judges gave a majority draw, 38-38, 37-39, and 38-38, in a 4-round welterweight fight.

Hector “Sepulturero” Munguia from Mexico City and Fernando Job Chichia from the State of Mexico put on an exciting fight but could not break the majority tie, 38-38, 40-36, and 38-37, in a 4 -round featherweight bout.