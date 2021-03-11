Featherweight Hairon ” El Maja” Socarras has fought on a number of Boxeo Telemundo undercards including his professional debut. However, this will be the first time he will fight in the televised main event. Socarras (23-1-3, 15 KOs) takes hard-punching Dennis “Martillo” Contreras (23-10-1, 21 KOs) in a ten rounder at the White Sands Rehabilitation Center in Plant City, Florida. Contreras’ WBA Fedcentro featherweight title will be on the line.

Socarras will be looking to make a statement with an impressive win Friday.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had a very solid amateur career. I was fortunate to have fought in both the Cuban amateur system and the American amateur system. I boxed in Cuba from the ages of 8 years old until I was 11. I boxed in the U.S. from the ages 11 to 16.

What was your journey like from Cuba to the United States?

My family was selected in the lottery program. We then relocated to the United States from Cuba. We were very fortunate and our arrival to the U.S. was by plane.

Do you consider yourself a boxer or a puncher?

I am fortunate that I can do both. I do not enter a fight with only one way of fighting. I am able to adapt to what my opponents do if necessary.

What did you learn from your only defeat back in 2019 in England?

It was a competitive fight up until the fight was stopped. It was a learning experience. The experience of fighting outside the U.S. was very valuable. I believe this experience will help me in my fight Friday night.

What have you learned about your opponent after seeing him fight?

He is a strong puncher and likes to come forward.

How motivated were you during preparation for this fight knowing that many of your supporters will be watching you on Telemundo Friday?

It is very motivating for me and I definitely want to put on a stellar performance. I am thankful to my manager Walter Alvarez and promoter Tuto “Tutico” Zabala for this opportunity. I am thankful to my fans who support me.

How do you visualize this fight materializing stylistically?

I know he likes to mix it up and go toe to toe. I can do that also. It is going to be very exciting fight for the fans.

***

“Martillo” Contreras vs. “El Maja” Socarras will air live Friday March 12th on Telemundo at 12AM/EST